The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Editas Medicine worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

