Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

