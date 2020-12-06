SG Americas Securities LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 168,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 141,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

