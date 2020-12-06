The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $124.37 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 433,957 shares of company stock worth $20,990,776 and sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.