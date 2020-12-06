Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE M opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.