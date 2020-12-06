The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,451 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.56 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 464.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

In other Inovalon news, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

