The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX opened at $51.41 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

