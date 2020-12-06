The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Magellan Health worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,781,000 after buying an additional 505,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,500 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,948 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.