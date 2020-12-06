Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $332.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.25.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $271.72 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day moving average of $259.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,864,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.