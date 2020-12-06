SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.93. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.