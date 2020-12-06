CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA opened at $64.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -141.11 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

