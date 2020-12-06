The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

EAT stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

