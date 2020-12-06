Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $5.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

