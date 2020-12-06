Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

