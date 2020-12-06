Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.71% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $83,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPRE opened at $9.81 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

