BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Renasant worth $83,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

