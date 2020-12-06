BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.50% of Middlesex Water worth $81,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

