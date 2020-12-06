BlackRock Inc. Has $82.03 Million Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Phreesia worth $82,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

