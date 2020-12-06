BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Calix worth $81,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 6.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.