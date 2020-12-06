The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.22 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Glaukos worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $70.23 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

