Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

