Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aravive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aravive by 27,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.74 on Friday. Aravive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.22.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.