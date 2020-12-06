Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 8,382 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Manning & Napier worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter worth $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Manning & Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Ebrahim Busheri bought 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $172,851 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.