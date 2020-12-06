AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AXT worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold 156,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

