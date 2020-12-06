Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $272.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $246.00 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $272.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

