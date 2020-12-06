Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in The Chemours by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after buying an additional 739,340 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Chemours by 659.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 614,999 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

