Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,929 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 109.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,685,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,217 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,506,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.