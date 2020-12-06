Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,684,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,910 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 88.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

