Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,346,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.54.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,536 shares of company stock valued at $88,605,711. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $277.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $289.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

