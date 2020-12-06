Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Air Lease by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

AL stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

