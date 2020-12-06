Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

