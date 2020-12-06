Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.52.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.