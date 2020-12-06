Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.82.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 318,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 674,880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.