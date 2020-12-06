Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,896 shares of company stock worth $34,665,826. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

