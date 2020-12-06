LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 578.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB opened at $38.25 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

