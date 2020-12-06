LPL Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after acquiring an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after acquiring an additional 293,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,162,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,879,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.