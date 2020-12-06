LPL Financial LLC Purchases 26,961 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.24 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

