LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,267 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

