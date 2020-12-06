DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.30 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

