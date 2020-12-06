BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUJ stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

