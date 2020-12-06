LPL Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,114,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,545,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 1,747,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,388,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 1,185,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,717 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

