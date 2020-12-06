LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after buying an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 645,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 2U by 486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 283,089 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 758,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,789,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2U by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 252,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $32.45 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

