LPL Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

