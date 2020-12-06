Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

