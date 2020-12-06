Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Globant by 750.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

