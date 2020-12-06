Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Merchants by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 155.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

