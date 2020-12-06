Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.52% of Apogee Enterprises worth $81,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 109.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $41.07.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

