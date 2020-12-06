BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.85% of Virtu Financial worth $82,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after purchasing an additional 562,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 82.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 317,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.