BlackRock Inc. Purchases 33,965 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $90,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $2,088,432.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,880. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.