Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 73,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The St. Joe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The St. Joe by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The St. Joe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

